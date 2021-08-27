LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — This weekend, another round of stimulus checks will be sent out to Californians.
The second round of the Golden State Stimulus will distribute payments to Californians earning between $30,000 and $75,000 annually. The payments will range from $600 for a single person, to $1,100 for people with one or more dependents.READ MORE: Firefighters Battle Second-Alarm Blaze At Compton Body Shop
Nearly two-thirds of Californians are eligible for the expanded stimulus, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.READ MORE: 4 Shot In Front Of West Hollywood Apartment Building
The state plans to distribute the payments in batches every two weeks between now and the middle of October. All Californians need to do to receive their stimulus payment is to submit a 2020 tax return.MORE NEWS: Supreme Court Blocks Federal Eviction Moratorium; California, LA County Renters Protected Until Sept. 30
The money is aimed at helping people hit hardest by the pandemic.