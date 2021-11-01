CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:california, KCAL 9, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s Nov. 1. Do you know where your Golden State Stimulus is?

Direct deposits of the second round of the Golden State Stimulus were issued between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31. However, a number of factors could have delayed those payments of up to $1,100, leaving some families in the lurch.

First, payments via paper check typically take longer. According to the Franchise Tax Board, payments are being sent out by the last three digits on the ZIP code of a taxpayer’s 2020 tax return. For example, checks headed for residents in Lancaster’s 93551 ZIP code are scheduled to start going out this week, through Nov. 19. But even then, the Franchise Tax Board says taxpayers should allow for as much as three weeks for checks to arrive.

The Golden State Stimulus was expanded over the summer to Californians earning between $30,000 and $75,000. Nearly two-thirds of California residents were eligible for the expanded stimulus program.

To qualify, residents had to file their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, have a California Adjusted Gross Income of less than $75,000, be a California resident for more than half of the 2020 tax year, be a California resident on the date the payment is issued, and not be claimed as a dependent by another tax payer. Married couples who filed jointly and made more than $75,000 did not qualify for a stimulus payment.

Californians who qualified for the first round of Golden State stimulus and has at least one dependent can expect to receive $500 in this second round. A taxpayer who does not have a dependent and did not qualify for the first round, but is eligible for the second round, can expect to receive $600. Taxpayers who did not qualify for the first round, has one or more dependents and qualifies for the second round can receive up to $1,100.

The date on which a taxpayer filed their 2020 taxes also impacts when their stimulus payment will be paid out. If the tax return was filed after Sept. 1, the Franchise Tax Board says taxpayers should allow up to 45 days after it has been processed.