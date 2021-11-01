LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s Nov. 1. Do you know where your Golden State Stimulus is?

Direct deposits of the second round of the Golden State Stimulus were issued between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31. However, a number of factors could have delayed those payments of up to $1,100, leaving some families in the lurch.

Already the end of October and I STILL haven’t gotten any of the Golden State Stimulus 😕 Yes I filed my taxes and I signed up for direct deposit. — ThunderCheeks (@Thunder_Cheeks_) October 29, 2021

First, payments via paper check typically take longer. According to the Franchise Tax Board, payments are being sent out by the last three digits on the ZIP code of a taxpayer’s 2020 tax return. For example, checks headed for residents in Lancaster’s 93551 ZIP code are scheduled to start going out this week, through Nov. 19. But even then, the Franchise Tax Board says taxpayers should allow for as much as three weeks for checks to arrive.

Oh hello Golden State stimulus check that I didn’t even know was a thing and has been sitting in a pile of mail for months that I almost just threw in the trash.🕺 — Greg Morgan (@GoodMicWork) November 1, 2021

Heads up as a chase bank user, I got my golden state stimulus through check instead of direct deposit. I just got it yesterday so keep an eye on your mailbox 👀 (I’ve always gotten my stimulus through direct deposit btw) — Juan (@Juan_V_Juan_Me) November 1, 2021

The Golden State Stimulus was expanded over the summer to Californians earning between $30,000 and $75,000. Nearly two-thirds of California residents were eligible for the expanded stimulus program.

To qualify, residents had to file their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, have a California Adjusted Gross Income of less than $75,000, be a California resident for more than half of the 2020 tax year, be a California resident on the date the payment is issued, and not be claimed as a dependent by another tax payer. Married couples who filed jointly and made more than $75,000 did not qualify for a stimulus payment.

I don’t qualify for the second Golden State stimulus and Im so annoyed. Especially now that I’m off work recovering from surgery until mid November 😒 — 🏹 Chass 👻 (@CPMariee) October 27, 2021

Californians who qualified for the first round of Golden State stimulus and has at least one dependent can expect to receive $500 in this second round. A taxpayer who does not have a dependent and did not qualify for the first round, but is eligible for the second round, can expect to receive $600. Taxpayers who did not qualify for the first round, has one or more dependents and qualifies for the second round can receive up to $1,100.

The date on which a taxpayer filed their 2020 taxes also impacts when their stimulus payment will be paid out. If the tax return was filed after Sept. 1, the Franchise Tax Board says taxpayers should allow up to 45 days after it has been processed.