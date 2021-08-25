LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The New England Patriots Wednesday traded running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams confirmed that they acquired the 26-year-old Michel in exchange for multiple 2022 draft picks. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported that the Patriots will receive a 5th round and 6th round pick.
The Rams will hope Michel can help fill the void left by the loss of starting running back Cam Akers, who ruptured his Achilles tendon last month and is out for the season.
Michel was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2018 draft. After posting over 900 yards rushing in his first two seasons, he finished last season with only 449 yards on the ground on 79 carries. Michel battled a quad injury and also struggled to get playing time in the Patriots crowded backfield.