By CBSLA Staff
KCAL 9, LA Rams, Los Angeles News, Rams

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Rams starting running back Cam Akers has suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, according to a report.

Cam Akers runs with the ball against the Green Bay Packers during an NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Getty Images)

The 22-year-old suffered the injury during training, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tuesday. He will miss the entire 2021 season.

Akers is coming off a rookie campaign in which he lead the team in rushing with 625 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns.

The Rams selected Akers with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2020 draft.

The Rams are scheduled to begin training camp on July 28.