HIGHLAND (CBSLA) — Two San Bernardino Police Department SWAT officers were injured and a suspect was killed during a shooting in Highland that was connected to Tuesday’s deputy shooting in San Bernardino.
While investigating Tuesday’s shooting, the officers made contact with the suspect around 3:38 p.m. near Victoria and 9th Street and attempted to make an apprehension. During the attempt, an officer-involved shooting occurred.READ MORE: Teen Arrested For Shooting Threats Against Rancho Cucamonga High School
The two SWAT officers were struck by gunfire and taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center. According to San Bernardino Police Lt. Michele Mahan, both officers were alert and speaking when they were being taken to the hospital.
One of the officers was released from the hospital Thursday morning, but the other underwent a lengthy surgery and remains hospitalized. Both were expected to survive.
The suspect, a known gang member who had not yet been identified, was also struck during the shooting and pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: El Monte Union High School District Unveils New Fleet Of Electric School Buses
On Tuesday, a 27-year-old San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured while attempting to make a traffic stop.
The shooting occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. near Waterman Avenue and Olive Street in the city of San Bernardino.
The deputy escaped with only minor injuries after coming under heavy gunfire and remained hospitalized Wednesday.MORE NEWS: Culver City Unified To Require Students 12 And Older To Get COVID Vaccine
When asked about a possible motive, Mahan said, “I can’t address his motives specifically but clearly this is a violent individual that we’re dealing with and he’s now attacked three law enforcement officers.”