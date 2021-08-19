SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A 34-year-old known gang member was identified Thursday as the gunman who opened fire on a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop.

Ervin Olikong is from the San Bernardino area and has a criminal history that includes multiple violent offenses, according to San Bernardino police. At the time of Tuesday’s shooting, Olikong was wanted on a $200,000 arrest warrant issued in 2019 in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened Tuesday at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of Bobbett Drive and Olive Street, where a sheriff’s deputy had tried to stop a driver. The driver instead took off, then stopped after making a turn and got out with a rifle, police said. As the deputy’s vehicle made the turn, the suspect opened fire on the patrol vehicle.

After walking around the patrol vehicle with the rifle pointed as he looked into the windows, the suspect got back into his car and drove away.

Police say the patrol vehicle caught fire, but the deputy was able to use his radio to call for help. He was taken to a hospital for injuries he sustained during the shooting.

Police did not say how they identified Olikong. But a massive manhunt was launched after Tuesday’s shooting, and during the investigation, a gunfight erupted Wednesday as San Bernardino police made contact with the suspect near Victoria and 9th Street in Highland.

Olikong was killed and the two SWAT officers were injured. One of the officers has been released from the hospital, but the other underwent surgery and remains hospitalized. Both are expect to survive.