BELL (CBSLA) — The Avenue 26 Night Market is making a comeback, but it won’t be on Avenue 26.
Instead, the wildly popular night market is moving to a new, temporary location – 5400 Rickenbacker Road in the city of Bell. The new venue will have more room for street vendors and customer parking.
The Avenue 26 night market sprang up organically in Lincoln Heights, but became too popular for its own good. It was shut down and the area fenced off by city officials after neighbors complained of parking problems and customers leaving behind trash, urine and human feces.
Janette Villafana of LA Taco tweeted out the new location for the night market, which will take place Friday and Saturday night.
📍5400 Rickenbacker Rd, Bell, CA 90201 (for this Friday-Sunday)
Reason for relocating is due to space, they wanted to make sure there was enough space for all vendors and enough parking for their clientes. @LATACO
— Janette Villafana (@Janette__V) August 13, 2021
