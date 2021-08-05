LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The location of an unofficial and crowded night market in Lincoln Heights was closed to the public Thursday by Councilman Gil Cedillo’s office after neighborhood complaints about illegal activity, public defecation, noise and traffic.
The Avenue 26 Night Market, near Avenue 26 and Artesian Street, became a nuisance to neighbors after human feces, urine and excessive trash was found on the street the following morning. Hordes of people were drawn to the neighborhood, complicating parking for residents near the market.READ MORE: Five Arrested After Wild Pursuit Ends With Car Crashing Into Pole, Flipping Over
“We support the economic opportunity that night markets provide to vendors and the culinary experiences it provides to consumers. However, it is unacceptable the way this site has negatively impacted the quality of life of Lincoln Heights residents and businesses. The illegal activity taking place at the Ave 26/Artesian Night Market is unacceptable,” Cedillo said in a written statement. “Our duty is to maintain clean, safe and secure neighborhoods.”READ MORE: Pasadena Unified School District Parents Voice Concerns About Return To Classrooms, Vaccines, Testing
On Thursday, crews constructed fences around the area to prevent vendors from returning. City workers will conduct a full cleaning to remove human waste and cooking oil, fix flame damage and restore vandalized signs, sidewalks and curbs, according to Cedillo.MORE NEWS: LA Community College District Board Mandates Vaccinations, Masks
