LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two Los Angeles City councilmembers have introduced a motion that would require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter certain indoor public spaces.

Under the motion introduced by Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell Wednesday, people who have to show proof of having received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in order to dine indoors in restaurants or bars, or to visit gyms, concert venues, movie theaters, stadiums and retailers.

“Enough is enough already,” Martinez said in a statement. “Hospital workers are exhausted, moms who have put aside their careers are tired, and our kids cannot afford the loss of another school year. We have three vaccines that work and are readily available, so what’s it going to take? Our kids are about to return to school and the unvaccinated are putting their lives at risk every day. Ask your questions, talk to your doctor, and get the vaccine. Let’s put this behind us.”

New York City approved a similar law Tuesday.

“Even just suggesting that will hopefully incentivize a lot more people to get vaccinated,” Carmen Llerena, a restaurant administrator, told CBSLA Wednesday.

This comes as L.A. County sees a major spike in coronavirus cases over the last several weeks brought on by the highly contagious Delta variant. COVID-19 hospitalizations have nearly quadrupled in the last month, with 1,138 coronavirus patients hospitalized countywide as of Tuesday.

L.A. County recorded 2,293 new cases Tuesday as well.

“We know now that even with vaccinations, we can get sick, so I have to protect my staff,” said Stephanie Domalain, general manager of the Hill Street restaurant.

From Jan. 1 through June 30, 99.8% of the people who have died from COVID-19 in L.A. County were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer has previously reported.

In mid-July, L.A. County resumed the requirement that masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status.