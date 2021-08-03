LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported another 2,293 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, which officials said was attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant spreading throughout the country.
There was also an uptick in cases at skilled nursing facilities, with 33 new cases — six among residents and 27 staff members up from a previous weekly average of 22 total new cases.
L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said because residents in these facilities are typically medically fragile, it’s important to wear a mask and get a vaccine before visiting vulnerable individuals.
Counting Tuesday's numbers, the total number of recorded coronavirus cases during the pandemic in L.A. County has risen to 1,307,970.
Hospitalizations were at 1,138 individuals and another 20 fatalities were also reported, increasing the death toll to 24,704.
Ferrer also said 99.8% of the COVID-19 fatalities in the county during the first six months of the year were among the unvaccinated. The rate was 96% from April 1 to June 30.
Among residents aged 16 and over, 72% have received at least one dose, and 63% are fully vaccinated, according to L.A. County figures.
