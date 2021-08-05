LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Comedian Kathy Griffin said Wednesday her recovery from surgery to treat lung cancer has been a tougher process than she had anticipated.
In an Instagram post Griffin wrote that “cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated. Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers.”
Earlier this week, Griffin disclosed that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer and was undergoing surgery to have a portion of her left lung removed.
The 60-year-old added Wednesday that this was her first time in a hospital since she overdosed on prescription medication during a suicide attempt last summer.
“The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my life and overdosed on prescription pills,” Griffin wrote. “With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills.”
In 2017, Griffin shave her head as a show of solidarity with her sister, who was undergoing chemotherapy. Her sister died that September. Griffin also lost her brother Gary to cancer in 2014.
