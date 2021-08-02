LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin announced Monday that she is being treated for lung cancer.
The 60-year-old posted to social media that she was undergoing surgery to have a portion of her left lung removed.
“Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” she wrote on Instagram.
Griffin said her doctors are “optimistic” about her outlook.
“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing,” Griffin wrote.
Griffin also noted that she has been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.
“The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious,” she said.
Griffin has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including “Suddenly Susan,” “Seinfeld,” “Hall Pass,” and her hit reality show “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.”