CORONA (CBSLA) – The man suspected of killing two people in a Corona movie theater shooting has reportedly confessed to the crime.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, is in jail on suspicion of murder and robbery in the shooting that killed Rylee Goodrich, 18, and Anthony Barajas, 19 on July 26.

The confession is reported to have come during a jailhouse interview with media when Jimenez is reported to have said voices in his head tormented him for months.

He reportedly added that he shot the two victims because he thought it was the only way to save his loved ones from the voices that were telling him they would kill his family.

Authorities said the shooting happened during a showing of “The Forever Purge,” at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings movie theater.

“During the actual movie time, no one apparently heard the gunshot,” Kailyn Dillon, an employee who was not working at the time, told CBSLA. “I know that we do have security bag checks that we do on a daily and, unfortunately, I’m not sure if just was missed or if it was in a holster on their belt.”

Corona police detectives raided Jimenez’s residence in the 19000 block of Envoy Avenue in El Cerrito, where they found a gun and evidence linked to the movie theater shooting, the department said. The gun matched the caliber of the weapon used in the shooting.

“The guy seemed he seemed a little off,” said neighbor Ken Mendoza. “My son detected something strange about that guy.”

They later found and arrested Jimenez himself. There is no evidence that the suspect knew the victims.

“We have determined that he acted alone in this murder” Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis said of the Corona Police Department.

Goodrich died at the scene. Barajas, who was on life support after the shooting, passed away early Saturday morning, according to the Corona Police Department.

GoFundMe pages have been created for the families of Goodrich and Barajas.