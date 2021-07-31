CORONA (CBSLA) – A second teenager has died after a shooting at a Corona movie theater Monday night.

Anthony Barajas, who was on life support after the shooting, passed away early Saturday morning, according to the Corona Police Department.

Barajas was a TikTok sensation with nearly one million followers.

Police say Joseph Jimenez was the gunman who shot Rylee Goodrich, 18, and Barajas, 19, both of Corona, during a Monday night showing of “The Forever Purge” at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings movie theater. Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jimenez, 20, was initially charged with murder and attempted murder, with sentencing enhancements for using a firearm causing death, great bodily injury, and lying in wait, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. He is being held without bail and was arraigned Friday afternoon in Riverside.

The Corona Police Department is working with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office to add an additional count of first-degree murder against Jimenez, officers said.

After identifying Jimenez as the suspect, authorities took him into custody while serving a search warrant in the 19000 block of Envoy Avenue in El Cerrito, outside Corona city limits. During the search, prosecutors say a handgun of the same caliber as the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was found by detectives.

A motive for the shooting is still not known, and prosecutors say there is no known connection between the victims and Jimenez. The attack appears to have been random and unprovoked, District Attorney’s officials said.

GoFundMe pages have been created for the families of Goodrich and Barajas.