LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With the first preseason game less than two weeks away, the Los Angeles Chargers are at training camp this week, preparing for the upcoming 2021/2022 season.
As the official home of the Los Angeles Chargers, CBS2 will be airing all of the preseason games on TV as well as streaming on CBSN LA – our 24/7 streaming channel.
Roku | Apple TV | Fire TV | XBox One | Playstation 4
WEEK 1
Sat 08/14
7:00 PM
Los Angeles Rams
WEEK 2
Sun 08/22
4:30 PM
San Francisco 49ers
WEEK 3
Sat 08/28
7:00 PM
Seattle Seahawks