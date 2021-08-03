LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Chargers Monday held their first training camp practice session with pads at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.
The team continues to get adjusted under new head coach Brandon Staley and new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.
The Chargers reported to training camp July 27. Fans can attend open practices through Aug. 20 for free, but must register for tickets online. To do so, click here.
CBS2 is the home of Chargers preseason football. The Chargers will kick off preseason play on Aug. 14 with a tilt against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.