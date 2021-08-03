ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland announced its new Magic Key program Tuesday which will replace its Annual Passport beginning August 25.

“With the exciting news of the Magic Key program, we will be sunsetting the Legacy Passholder program,” the park said. “Legacy Passholders will have until the end of day on August 15, 2021 to take advantage of their benefits and discounts. We thank our Legacy Passholders for being such loyal fans and hope to see you again soon as a Magic Key holder.”

This new Magic Key program provides reservation-based admission to one or both Disneyland Resort theme parks.

According to the park, with a Magic Key pass, visitors can:

Make theme park reservations for ongoing visits

Hold more than one theme park reservation at a time for different dates

Save up to 15% on select dining

Save up to 20% on select merchandise

Enjoy special offerings just for Magic Key holders

There are four Magic Key types featuring a variety of admission days, pricing options, experiences, and savings on food & beverages and merchandise.

The “Dream Key” will cost $1,399, or $102 monthly for California residents following a $179 down payment, and will allow reservations to one or both theme parks every day of the year. It also offers 20% off some merchandise and 15% discounts for some food and drinks. The cost includes parking. The Dream Key offers up to six park reservation holds at a time.

The “Believe Key” will cost $949, or $65 monthly for state residents following a $179 down payment. This pass offers reservations for most days of the year with discounts of 10% on merchandise, food and drinks. The Believe Key provides up to six park reservation holds at a time.

The “Enchant Key” will cost $649, or $40 a month with a $179 down payment from state residents. It offers reservations for select days of the year with 10% discounts of merchandise, food and drinks. The Enchant Key offers up to four park reservation holds at a time.

The “Imagine Key” will cost $399, or $19 a month for Southern California residents after a $179 down payment. The pass provides reservations for select days of the year and is available to only Southern California residents. The pass provides 10% discounts on merchandise, food and drinks. The Imagine Key provides up to two park reservation holds at a time.

On Monday, Disneyland sent an email to “legacy” passholders that said a new membership program would be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

“As one of our biggest fans, we wanted to make sure you were the first to know about this new offering,” the email said. “We are thrilled about this coming announcement and we encourage you to stay tuned because all the details will be revealed tomorrow no earlier than 1 p.m. PST.”

Passholders who held active Passports as of March 14, 2020, were considered Disneyland Resort Legacy Passholders.

The park canceled the old Annual Pass program in January, ahead of the park’s reopening.

Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopened on April 30 with limited attendance and other safety measures.

On June 15, most of the park’s restrictions were lifted however as of July 30, Disney began requiring all parkgoers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings indoors at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The policy change came as coronavirus cases were on the rise in the U.S.

Masks remain optional for outdoor activities at Disney sites.