ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The happiest place on Earth is getting more expensive to visit.
Disneyland has added a sixth tier to its current tiered pricing system, which is designed to help throttle crowds on high-demand days. Visitors who buy the Tier 6 ticket for the highest-demand days will now have to pay $164 to experience the Magic Kingdom for a day, starting in March 2022.
The pricing system introduced Monday continues to offer a $104 ticket, the lowest tier. But the rest of the tiers have also gone up – Tier 2 is now $119, Tier 3 is $134, Tier 4 is $149, and the second most expensive tier is $159. Previously, the most expensive ticket for peak days was $154.
Parking prices have also gone up from $25 to $30.
The price hike comes just a few months after the park announced it would replace its Annual Passport with the Magic Key, which offers 4 escalating price points for California residents that range from a yearly $399 to $1,399 for the “Dream Key,” which has sold out.
The price hike comes just a few months after the park announced it would replace its Annual Passport with the Magic Key, which offers 4 escalating price points for California residents that range from a yearly $399 to $1,399 for the "Dream Key," which has sold out.

Some Disneyland fans have been critical of the new Magic Key program, which doesn't allow visitors to drop in on the park last-minute, as they became accustomed to with the Annual Pass. The price hikes also come as some park attractions remain closed due to the pandemic.
