SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities say they have received multiple reports of a bear sighting in Simi Valley, though the bear has not posed a direct threat.
The sighting was reported in the Big Sky Community at Erringer Road and Lost Canyon Drive. It was there that residents called to report a black bear roaming the neighborhood.
Police said that Fish and Game have been notified and were monitoring the situation.
Residents were advised to proceed with caution and keep an eye on small children and pets.