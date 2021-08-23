SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A young bear that has been roaming a Simi Valley neighborhood for several weeks seems to have found what he was looking for – a trash can.
The Big Sky community's bear was caught on video roaming Giselle Ramirez's backyard on Saturday night. But the video was just confirmation – the bear left evidence of his presence by upending two trash cans.
At least one of the trash cans contained several food containers, including a can of tomatoes and a McDonald's French fry carton, and other empty bags and boxes of food. The bounty was possibly why the bear showed up again the next night.
Drought conditions likely forced the bear into Simi Valley for the pools and fruit tree. The bear mostly keeps nocturnal hours, but has been spotted occasionally during daylight hours.
Authorities say residents should store their trash cans and pet food indoors to make their neighborhoods less attractive to wildlife.