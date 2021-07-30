LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Health officials have extended a warning about getting into the water near Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach.
Several beaches near the Hyperion Treatment Plant continue to exceed state standards for bacteria in the water. However, county health officials say no untreated sewage is currently being discharged into the ocean, but bacteria levels fluctuate from day to day.READ MORE: Joseph Jimenez Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder In Corona Movie Theater Shooting
The extended warning covers El Segundo Beach, particularly at the Grand Avenue storm drain near Dockweiler Tower 60, the Topsail Street extension in Venice, and several areas of Dockweiler State Beach:READ MORE: Los Angeles Convention Center Kicks Off 50th Birthday Celebration With Return Of The LA Art Show
- Ballona Creek (Near Dockweiler Tower 40)
- Culver Blvd storm drain
- Hyperion Plant outfall
- Imperial Highway storm drain (Dockweiler Tower 56)
- Westchester storm drain
- World Way extension
Advisories have also been issued for beaches far from the Hyperion Treatment Plant:
Avalon Beach at Catalina Island (50 feet east of the pier)
28th Street Extension (Manhattan Beachh)
Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
County officials have lifted warnings from Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Montana Avenue storm drain at Santa Monica Beach (Santa Monica North Tower 8), Wilshire Blvd. storm drain at Santa Monica Beach (Santa Monica North Tower 12), and Temescal Canyon storm drain at Will Rogers State Beach.