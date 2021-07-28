LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A health warning has been issued against some Southland beach areas.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on Wednesday that several beaches near the Hyperion plant exceeded state standards for bacteria in water.
L.A. County health officials were cautioning residents about swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.
Officials said no sewage was currently being discharged from the Hyperion plant into the ocean waters and that the change in bacterial levels may be impacted by recent rain.
Affected beach areas include:
- El Segundo Beach
- Grand Avenue storm drain (Near Dockweiler Tower 60)
- Dockweiler State Beach
- Ballona Creek (Near Dockweiler Tower 40)
- Culver Blvd storm drain
- Hyperion Plant outfall
- Imperial Highway storm drain (Dockweiler Tower 56)
- Westchester storm drain
- World Way extension
Public Health employees have also been conducting door-to-door outreach.
Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Montana Avenue storm drain at Santa Monica Beach, Wilshire Boulevard storm drain at Santa Monica Beach, Temescal Canyon storm drain at Will Rogers State Beach, and Avalon Beach at Catalina Island are also under advisory likely due to day-to-day fluctuations in ocean water bacteria levels.