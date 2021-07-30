LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The dream of a University of Kentucky basketball player who was killed earlier this year in a Northridge crash came true at Thursday night’s NBA draft.
Terrence Clarke had dreamed of having his name announced on the night of the NBA draft. And even if he wasn't present to hear it himself, his mother, Osmine Clarke, tearfully made her way to the stage with Clarke's sister and young brother to don the hat in his honor and meet NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
Fly high 5, you're an @NBADraft pick.
Fly high 5, you're an @NBADraft pick.

We love you, Terrence. #LLTC5 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/SxpHdCeTiR
— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 30, 2021
"His extraordinary talent, dedication and commitment to the game deserve to be recognized," Silver said. "He will forever be part of the NBA family."
Clarke was just 19 years old when he was killed in a two-vehicle crash in April. He had apparently collided with another car while trying to make a left turn from Winnetka Avenue onto Nordhoff Street. He had been in the Los Angeles area while training for the draft.