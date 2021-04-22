NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – A well-known University of Kentucky basketball player was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday.

It happened around 2 p.m. in Northridge. The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident was captured on a nearby security camera.

According to police, Terrence Clarke, 19, was driving a car traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Winnetka Avenue when he approached a red light off of Nordhoff Street. Police said Clarke drove through the red light and collided with another car attempting to make a left turn in the intersection.

Clarke’s vehicle continued on to hit a light pole before crashing into a brick wall, officers said. Clarke was taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Center where he died.

Clarke was a guard on the Kentucky Wildcats and participated in the men’s Champions Classic college basketball games.

“I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy.”

Clarke had recently completed his freshman season at the University of Kentucky and was preparing for the 2021 NBA draft, according to his coach.

“People gravitated to him,” added Calipari. “And to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock.”

There were no other injuries reported in the crash.