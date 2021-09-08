LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new proposal requiring all LAUSD students 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend in-person classes will be considered by district’s Board of Education Thursday at a special meeting.
The Los Angeles Unified School District, which serves over 600,000 students at more than 1,000 schools, already has one of the strictest coronavirus safety protocols in the country in place by requiring weekly COVID testing for all students and employees, regardless of vaccination status.
According to the agenda, the proposal would require "COVID-19 vaccinations for all students who access in-person instructional programs operated on district facilities, who are 12 years of age or older." None of the vaccines currently available are approved for use in children younger than 12.
Further details about the proposed student vaccine mandate and when it may start were not immediately available. However, there is already a mandate in place that requires all LAUSD employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
UTLA, which represents the district's teachers, recently voiced support for a vaccine mandate for students.
The board’s special meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.