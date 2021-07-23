LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Sean Penn is refusing to return to the set of his new television series “Gaslit” unless his entire cast and crew are vaccinated against the coronavirus.
A representative of the actor told Deadline that the 60-year-old Penn has asked that everyone in the production be fully vaccinated.READ MORE: Service Disruption Begins Friday On Metro C Line Trains
According to Deadline, NBCUniversal issued a mandate this week that all members of Zone A – which includes the cast and the crew who come in close contact with them — be vaccinated.
Penn has purportedly offered to help facilitate the vaccinations through his nonprofit company Community Organized Relief Effort, CORE, Deadline reports.READ MORE: Animal Cruelty Charges May Be Sought After Severely Neglected English Bulldog Puppy Found At Coachella Property Dies
CORE partnered with the city of Los Angeles to provide coronavirus testing as the pandemic was unfolding in April of 2020.
“Gaslit” is a Starz series about the Watergate scandal which also stars Julia Roberts. It began shooting in L.A. in April, according to Variety.MORE NEWS: Remains Found In Ballona Wetlands ID’d As Missing Woman Kolby Story
In September of last year, the Hollywood unions and studios reached an agreement on COVID-19 protocols. It created a zone system designed to keep different groups working on a production set separate in an effort to mitigate the potential spread of the virus should a crewmember test positive.