LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A crowd of “Free Britney” activists gathered outside of a Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday where a judge ruled that Spears can hire her own lawyer for her conservatorship case.

Many people that showed up Wednesday have been committed to the “Free Britney” movement, saying the conservatorship is not about a celebrity, but a human rights issue.

Following the news that a judge approved the singer’s request to hire her own attorney, fans were ecstatic.

“I had to drop down to the ground, I was so elated,” said “Free Britney” activist Robert Layth. I was bursting with emotion. I honestly can’t describe it. It’s a really big win for her.”

Vanessa Valesquez, another activist, said, “It’s like everything that we’re doing…it’s finally being validated.”

Many of the people in the crowd have been following the case for a long time and said Spears having the right to choose her own lawyer is a prerequisite for justice.

“It’s not over,” said “Free Britney” activist Diego Munizaga. “She has the opportunity to select her own counsel, which she’s never had, and I think people will fall into place from there but it’s far from over.”

There was also an appearance by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz at Wednesday’s rally. Gaetz said he came to support Spears and call on Congress to pass legislation that would prevent abuses of people under conservatorship.