HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A Montclair man was arrested Wednesday in connection with vandalism that happened during the so-called “Adrian’s Kickback” beach party that turned into chaos in Huntington Beach in May.
Huntington Beach police offered their own version of the "how it started, how it's going" meme in a Facebook post Wednesday.
"Today we arrested Cristian Ruben Escobar Martinez of Montclair," the post said. "Martinez was wanted for the tagging of two HBPD vehicles and two Newport Beach Police Department vehicles during the Adrian's Kickback event."
The post included an image of a man in all black tagging a police patrol vehicle.
A TikTok post inviting people to a birthday party for a teen named Adrian went viral in May, prompting thousands of people to descend on Huntington Beach on May 22 and 23. Police officers from all over Orange County responded to help Huntington Beach get control of a crowd that became unruly, with some people vandalizing and destroying property, setting off fireworks, and looting.
Hundreds of people were arrested that weekend, and Huntington Beach police say more arrests will be forthcoming.