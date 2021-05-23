HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A Huntington Beach neighborhood was quiet again Sunday after a chaotic night with thousands appearing in the area for a party that had been publicized on TikTok.
An unlawful assembly had been declared Saturday night due to an unruly crowd after about 2,500 people converged in the area for the party that had gone viral after being publicized on social media.READ MORE: Plane Crash-Lands Upside Down In Field In Ventura
When police tried to have the crowd disperse after sundown, chaos ensued, with fireworks being thrown at officers and attendees, and some partygoers engaging in graffiti, looting, and destroying property. An emergency curfew has been put into place effective at 11:30 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. for those within the downtown area.
“Multiple downtown businesses, numerous police vehicles and a lifeguard tower suffered damage due to vandalism,” police said in a press release.READ MORE: Stearman Biplane Makes Emergency Landing In Ventura Field, Flips Upside
Elsewhere in the area, the Surf City ArtWalk had been underway, with vendors displaying their property. By morning, it was apparent the tents and property had been damaged, with some property taken, as a result of the looting in the area.
Police said 121 adults and 28 juveniles were arrested and booked for various charges including vandalism, the firing of dangerous/illegal fireworks, failure to disperse, and curfew violations.MORE NEWS: Huntington Beach Inundated With Party-Goers Responding To Viral Video Invitation
No significant injuries have been reported, according to police.