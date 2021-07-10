BUENA PARK (CBSLA) – Two teen boys were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night outside the front gate of Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, police said.

The shooting was first reported at about 8:40 p.m., sparking concerns that there was an active shooter inside in the amusement park, though police quickly confirmed that there was not an active shooter at the location.

Police said that someone pulled up in a car on the southbound lanes of Beach Boulevard and fired several shots. A teenager was struck several times and ran to Knott’s Berry employees working at the front gate for help. At around 10:30 p.m., police learned there was a second victim, another teenage boy whose parents rushed him to the hospital with a single gunshot wound. Both victims are now recovering.

Cellphone video captured frightening moments as people ran through the theme park, fearful there was an active shooter loose.

“I was so panicked,” 14-year-old Jerylin Arellano said. “I kept on crying.”

Arellano recorded video of people huddled on the ground where they were waiting in line to get on a ride. In the video, people can be seen hiding inside a building where someone stacked tables to barricade the door.

“We heard another gunshot. So, we ran down the emergency stairs. Everybody was so packed, they started to panic.

Several people were injured as crowds rushed to get away from the sounds of gunshots. Arellano said she saw several children who had lost their parents in the chaos.

“I tried helping as many as I can, to guide them,” she said.

By Saturday morning, Knott’s Berry Farm was again open with no shortage of guests.

Police are still searching for the shooter who left two teens in the hospital and frightened an entire theme park, though Buena Park Police said they do not have a suspect description to release as of now.