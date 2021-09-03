BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — New images of the suspects and vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting outside of Knott’s Berry Farm were released this week by Buena Park police.
The shooting happened July 9 near the front entrance of Knott's Berry Farm. Two people were shot – a teenage boy who was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, and another person who police later learned was being treated at a hospital. But inside the theme park, several people were hurt as they ran for their lives.
The shooter was identified as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, with a shaved head and a teardrop tattoo on his face. The vehicle used during the shooting was described as a black, two-door sedan, similar to a Honda Accord, with two different chrome rims.
Buena Park police say the vehicle was also involved in another shooting just a couple of weeks prior. In that incident, the shooter fired several rounds into a home with people inside in the 7700 block of Adams Way on June 28.
Both investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information about either shooting contact the Buena Park Police Department at (714) 562-3847 in reference to case #21-22053 and #21-23880.