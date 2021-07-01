LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Some residents in South Los Angeles are stuck inside their homes and others are barred from coming back until at least Sunday after seventeen people were injured Wednesday evening when a planned police detonation of seized illegal fireworks ended in an explosion.

The explosion of a Los Angeles Police Department truck containing the fireworks occurred at about 7:40 p.m. at East 27th and San Pedro streets.

Thursday, clean-up crews and neighbors were assessing the damage.

“Right now I’m just trying to get rid of the free pieces of glass so they don’t fall inside the house,” said Marlon Henriquez.

Henriquez said he wants answers from the LAPD about why and how the explosion happened.

“Boy, it blew the windows out of everything,” said Diana Chan, who lives nearby. She was in her bedroom when the explosion happened, shattering her window.

“Luckily it didn’t hit more because the curtains were closed,” she said of the shattered glass. “It was kind of scary.”

The Red Cross set up a shelter at the Trinity Recreation Center. They said they are currently assisting more than 20 evacuated people with shelter and food.

“Things are temporary, but lives aren’t so we’re happy there weren’t any deaths,” said Jafet Martinez who was evacuated Thursday.

If you need help from the Red Cross you can call 1-800-675-5799 or go to the Trinity Rec Center at 2415 Trinity Street in South LA.