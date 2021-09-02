LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Five million more is needed to help a South LA neighborhood devastated by a fireworks explosion, according to Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price.
A $1 million emergency fund has already been established to help residents of a South LA neighborhood that rocked by a massive explosion set off by an LAPD bomb squad. The June 30 detonation, part of an illegal fireworks seizure operation, injured 17 people and damaged dozens of homes and businesses.
Price introduced a motion on Wednesday seeking another $5 million to add to the initial $1 million emergency fund – with the extra money reallocated from the LAPD budget.
"At this point is clear – District 9 needs its own Marshall Plan, we need a recovery plan to get back on our feet," Price said, referring to the American initiative to help Western Europe recover from World War II. "As we move forward, we're going to need a long-term plan for the 27th street and the surrounding areas."
Price’s proposed plan for the neighborhood calls for the revitalization of the neighborhood, mental health services, job development, child care support, and business grants