FRAZIER PARK (CBSLA) – Crews are fighting a large brush fire which erupted along the 5 Freeway near Frazier Park in Kern County Sunday.
The Shell Fire broke out before 4 p.m. off the southbound 5 Freeway, south of Grapevine Road.
According to the Kern County Fire Department, as of late Sunday night the blaze had grown to 1,200 acres and was 2% contained.
No structures were threatened at last report.
The blaze was being fought with an air and ground attack. Assisting in the firefight were crews from CAL Fire, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.
There was no immediate word on a cause. The Southern California region is currently in the midst of a heat wave.