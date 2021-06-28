LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Scorching heat will continue to roil the Southland Monday with temperatures in some areas reaching well into the triple digits.
Monday’s highs were expected to reach at least 82 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, 96 in Van Nuys, 110 Lancaster and 104 in Santa Clarita, according to the NWS.
“Today we’re dealing with more of the dry heat, and then tomorrow is when we get a little bit more relief in the form of humidity,” CBS2 Meteorologist Amber Lee said Monday.
An excessive heat warning is in effect through 9 p.m. Monday in the Antelope Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range. Forecaster warned that those areas will face “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 expected.”
A less-severe heat advisory was in effect in the San Fernando Valley, forecasting high temperatures in the 90s to 105.
“Another round of dangerous heat expected on Monday with widespread triple digit temps for the mountains, deserts, and interior valleys,” the NWS tweeted. “Antelope Valley expected to top the 110 degree mark.”
Los Angeles County library officials announced that the Lancaster Library, Quartz Hill Library and Acton Agua Dulce Library would be open Monday to serve as cooling centers. Information about cooling centers in the city of L.A. can be found here.
The California Independent System Operator, which operates the state’s power grid, said there were no plans to issue a flex alert Monday afternoon. A flex alert is a voluntary request that people reduce their electricity consumption in order to ease stress on the grid.
No plans for a #FlexAlert tomorrow. Projected resource deficiencies addressed in the day-ahead market; there are now sufficient supplies to meet expected demand. Continuing to monitor weather conditions and ask Californians to stay prepared. https://t.co/VB7dql84XI
— California ISO (@California_ISO) June 27, 2021