PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Palm Springs, the desert playground known for its mostly pleasant dry heat, reached a scorching 123 degrees Thursday, tying an all-time high record.
According to the National Weather Service, Palm Springs has reached 123 degrees just three other times – on Aug. 1, 1993, and back-to-back in 1995, on July 28 and 29. And sunset did not bring much relief – it was still 102 degrees at 10:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Even though temperatures ticked down Thursday from the heat wave's peak on Wednesday, several Inland Empire cities broke records. In the mountains, Big Bear hit 88 degrees, breaking the previous record of 87 degrees set in 2002, while Idyllwild reached a high of 96, way past the record 92 degrees set in 1961.
Thermal, between the Coachella Valley and the Salton Sea, and Borrego in San Diego County each hit 118 degrees, topping the previous record of 114 set in 2008 and 2015, respectively.
The National Weather Service says the heat will continue for inland areas through Saturday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and high deserts, but temperatures should begin coming down into next week.