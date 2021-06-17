LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California, which has been sweltering for days under high temperatures, was also hit by scattered showers Thursday.

Monsoonal moisture moved into the area Thursday morning, starting in Orange County and moving into the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles County. The National Weather Service said brief, moderate showers, and isolated lightning flashes were possible into the afternoon.

Heads up LA County! Isolated showers and thunderstorms that developed over Orange County this morning are moving into the San Gabriel Valley and eventually the mountains. Brief moderate showers and isolated lightning flashes are possible. #CAwx #LARain pic.twitter.com/pUKS3Chktu — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 17, 2021

The surprise rain showers in June – which is better known for gloom in the mornings – were captured on video from Tustin to Sherman Oaks. The tropical moisture struck in timely fashion this week, which the National Weather Service is celebrating as Monsoon Awareness Week.

Our second topic of the day for Monsoon Awareness Week is… 🪨Debris Flows🪨 Heavy rain over a burn scar can trigger a debris flow which can destroy everything in its path. Be sure to pay attention to the forecast and have an evacuation plan ready! #Monsoon2k21 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pdClIP203l — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 17, 2021

While welcome, the rainfall is not expected to make any measurable dent in the worsening drought conditions or even provide much relief from the high temperatures, which have been baking Southern California since the weekend. New heat records were set Wednesday in Palmdale and Lancaster, which reached 112 and 113 degrees, respectively; and a Flex Alert has been declared for Thursday night due to the ongoing heat wave’s impact on the state’s power grid.