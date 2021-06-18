HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Crenshaw native and Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle and “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher will posthumously receive a stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.
Hussle was named Thursday as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2022. Other recording artists who will also be honored include the Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, and Los Huracanes Del Norte.
The rapper was shot and killed outside his South LA store, Marathon Clothing, in 2019. The following year, he was posthumously awarded two Grammys, including one for "Racks In The Middle" in the category of Best Rap Performance and the other for "Higher" in the category of Best Rap/Sung Performance.
Fisher, famous for playing Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films, will also receive a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame. Fisher died of a heart attack in 2016. After her death, Star Wars fans created a star in her honor in the absence of an official Walk of Fame star.
In the category of motion pictures, Francis Ford Coppola, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Jason Momoa, and Tessa Thompson will be recognized; along with TV stars like Byron Allen, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ming-Na Wen and Kenan Thompson. Longtime radio personality Richard Blade and former NFL star and TV personality Michael Strahan will also be honored.