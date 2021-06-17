DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK (CBSLA) — One of the hottest places on Earth nearly set a new record Wednesday after hitting 129 degrees.
Death Valley National Park officials have been warning visitors that daytime highs could reach 128 degrees at some point during this week's heat wave.
But far from scaring off people, the extreme heat drew several tourists. Some even lingered near the thermometer just outside the Furnace Creek Visitor Center to see if the temperature would rise even higher.
One couple traveled to Death Valley to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.
“We’re here from Vermont, which is a much different climate, you know, it rarely gets near this warm,” Doug Cummings said. “Just to see this place, the destination and the views and the history of the place, its worth every minute of it.”
The highest temperature ever recorded in Death Valley was 134 degrees in 1913. Death Valley approached that record when it reached 130 degrees last August, and set several other heat records last summer.
Park officials say visitors to Death Valley this summer should carry extra water, eat salty snacks, stay and paved roads and stay inside their cars to enjoy the vistas and overlooks. Fire restrictions are in effect for the park, with fires prohibited at Wildrose, Thorndike and Mahogany Flat Campgrounds. Controlled flame devices such as portable stoves, lanterns with shut-off valves that use gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are still allowed to be used by campers.