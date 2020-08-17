DEATH VALLEY (CBSLA) — The hottest place on the planet may have been right here in California on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, Death Valley’s Furnace Creek reached a preliminary high temperature of 130 degrees at 3:41 p.m. Sunday. If the temperature is verified, it would be the hottest temperature on the planet since July of 1913, which also happened at Death Valley.

According to Death Valley National Park, it was so hot at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center that the display monitor glitched and showed a temperature that was a few degrees hotter, due to its sensor being closer to radiant heat from the metal posts.

According to the NWS, Sunday’s temperature at Death Valley also broke the previous high temperature record of 125 degrees set on Aug. 16, 1994. If Sunday’s high is verified, it would also break the monthly record for August of 127 degrees, which was set in 1933, 1993 and 2017.

All of California is under a Flex Alert through at least Wednesday, and scientists warn this week could see one of the biggest heat waves seen this decade.