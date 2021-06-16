LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As a heat wave continues to bake most of the western United States, Cal ISO issued a Flex Alert for Thursday.
Thursday’s Flex Alert will be in effect from 5 to 10 p.m. During that time, residents are urged avoid using major appliances, turn off any unnecessary lights, and set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.
Most of the state is in the midst of a heat wave, and a large swath of Southern California has been enduring triple-digit temperatures since Monday.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.