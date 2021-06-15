LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Moreno Valley man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a beloved security guard in Long Beach.
Quentin Darnell Black, 31, was arrested Monday and booked on one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of felony hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.
Long Beach police say Black was the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe that sped into a security guard shack at Century Villages at Cabrillo apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue on Saturday afternoon. The security guard inside the shack, 54-year-old Derrick Smith, was killed in the collision.
The SUV was abandoned at the scene, and the driver ran off.
Black is being held on $100,000 bail. A court date has not been scheduled in the case, according to Los Angeles County jail records.