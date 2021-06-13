LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A beloved security guard killed in a hit-and-run in Long Beach has been identified as Derrick Smith, police said.
Investigators say the 54-year-old was working at the Century Villages at Cabrillo apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue when a car plowed into his work station.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday.
The impact of the crash was so violent, the whole structure was torn to pieces. Tenants who knew Smith say they are just shocked and devastated.
"Everyone here loves him," said Andria Abbot Mitchell, a resident. "We have 80 units in this one building. He knows every single tenant. And I'll tell you, he's here rain or shine. He's going to be greatly missed."
The search continues for the driver.