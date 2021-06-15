LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the first time since 2019, Dodger Stadium Tuesday will welcome back fans at full capacity.
With California reopening fully, the Dodgers will have a capacity crowd for its Tuesday evening tilt with the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is 7:10 p.m.
To celebrate the occasion, the first 25,000 fans will receive a Justin Turner bobblehead. County star Brad Paisley will perform the national anthem.
The players will also be wearing special-edition gold trimmed jerseys and caps.
For the first time, fans will also have full access to the new Centerfield Plaza, which was part of the stadium’s $100 million renovation project. The two-acre plaza has new viewing areas, eateries, stores, batting and pitching cages and a kids area.
“Tonight we are celebrating, we are reopening. No more pods, no masks, we get to cheer on our Boys in Blue together, shoulder to shoulder,” Naomi Rodriguez, Dodgers community relations vice president, told CBSLA Tuesday.
Fully vaccinated fans are not required to wear a mask. Those who are not must wear a mask indoors, such as in stores and dining areas.
Dodger Stadium employees will, however, be wearing face coverings at this time, the team said.
The Clippers home playoff game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday will mark the first major indoor sporting event in the region since capacity restrictions were lifted.