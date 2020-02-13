Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodger Stadium updates are coming along.
The Los Angeles Dodgers said in a statement Thursday that it expects the $100 million renovation to be ready by Opening Day, March 26.
The highlight of the renovation, first announced in July 2019, will be a new two-acre centerfield plaza with restaurants, a beer garden, sports bars and a children’s play area.
Changes will also include adding elevators and bridges to connect the outfield pavilions to the rest of the stadium.
The team shared updated renderings as work continues on the project.