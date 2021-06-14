ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Fully vaccinated visitors to Disneyland will not be required to wear masks beginning Tuesday.
In conjunction with California's much-awaited June 15 statewide reopening, Disneyland announced Monday that, beginning on Tuesday, guests who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks, both indoors and outdoors.
Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to do so while indoors, however, expect when dining.
Disneyland noted that proof of vaccination will not be required though.
Temperature checks will also be discontinued.
Furthermore, beginning Tuesday out-of-state residents will also be welcome. Since Disneyland reopened in April, only in-state guests have been allowed to purchase tickets.
Disneyland Park and California Adventure Park closed in mid-March of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic took hold. They were shuttered for more than 400 days until reopening on April 30.