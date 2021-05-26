ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will welcome back visitors from outside of California beginning June 15, the park announced Wednesday.
"Today, we're pleased to announce that beginning June 15, 2021, we will once again be able to welcome travelers from outside the state of California back to our theme parks! Out-of-state visitors may now begin booking their return to the parks on Disneyland.com. Until June 15, all guests visiting the Disneyland Resort must be California residents visiting in groups no larger than 3 households."
Exciting News! Disneyland Resort theme parks to welcome back guests from outside California beginning June 15! Plus, theme park reservation window expands allowing more time to book and plan your visit: https://t.co/UaRxjlZ1pa pic.twitter.com/1jfq07NHpN
— Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) May 26, 2021
“The State of California strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the theme parks. In addition, all guests will be required to wear an approved face-covering throughout their visit at the Disneyland Resort.”
Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park began their phased reopening on April 30.
The move comes after the new Avengers Campus opens at Disney California Adventure park on June 4. Meanwhile, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will reopen on June 15 and Disneyland Hotel on July 2.
The park also announced that beginning Wednesday, May, 26, the booking window for theme park reservations has expanded out to 120 days.
More information can be found at Disneyland.com/Updates.