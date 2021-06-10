HEMET (CBSLA) – An ex-con has been charged with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and fatally shooting a man at a North Hollywood apartment over the weekend.
Shane Winfield Rayment, 37, of Tujunga, is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon at the Van Nuys courthouse on one count each of murder, kidnapping, criminal threats, injuring a girlfriend, first-degree residential burglary with a person present and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.READ MORE: Metallica Sues Insurer Over Losses From Shows Postponed Due To COVID
Rayment was pulled over and arrested by Hemet police just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
His kidnapping victim, 31-year-old Jenny Downes, was also in the car, injured but alive. She was battered and bruised, police said.
A Perris man who was in the same vehicle was determined to have had no involvement in the shooting and kidnapping.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on Sunday afternoon Rayment allegedly got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend, Downes, at an apartment complex in the 11300 block of Hatteras Street in North Hollywood.READ MORE: California Appeals Judge’s Decision To Overturn 32-Year-Old Assault Weapons Ban
When Rayment tried to abduct Downes, 42-year-old Roberto Fletes-Conejo, a family friend of hers, attempted to intervene. Rayment shot him, the LAPD reports.
Rayment then forced Downes into a Dodge four-door pickup truck and sped away with four other suspects.
Fletes-Conejo was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Rayment eventually ditched the pickup truck. However, Hemet were alerted to another vehicle that Rayment was believed to be driving. It was that vehicle they spotted and pulled over.
Authorities said Rayment and Downes had been in a long-term relationship and had a child together. The child was not hurt. The apartment where the shooting happened belongs to a family friend of Downes, police said.MORE NEWS: Long Beach To Unveil New Pride Lifeguard Tower To Replace One Destroyed In Fire
Rayment was booked into a Banning jail on murder charges.