LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man at a North Hollywood apartment Sunday afternoon and then also kidnapped his own ex-girlfriend, authorities said.
The shooting occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Hatteras Street.READ MORE: Man, Woman Arrested In 55 Freeway Shooting Death Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos
According to Los Angeles police, the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Shane Winfield Rayment, was in an argument with his ex-girlfriend when the victim, 42-year-old Roberto Fletes, tried to intervene.
Rayment shot Fletes and then forced his ex-girlfriend, 31-year-old Jenny Marie Downes, into a green four-door truck and sped away from the scene, police learned.
There were four other suspects with Rayment at the time, a man and three women.
Fletes was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.READ MORE: ‘That 70s Show’ Star Danny Masterson To Be Arraigned On Sex Assault Charges
Rayment and Downes had been in a long term relationship and had a child together, police said. The child was not hurt. The apartment where the shooting occurs belongs to a family friend of Downes.
Fletes was a family friend of Downes, but was not a boyfriend, police disclosed.
Rayment has an extensive criminal history with arrests for felony and misdemeanor charges. He is described as white, 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rayment should call LAPD detectives at 818-374-1923 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7.MORE NEWS: Fire Tears Through Vacant Downtown LA Building