HEMET (CBSLA) – A man suspected of fatally shooting another man at a North Hollywood apartment over the weekend and then abducting his own ex-girlfriend was captured in Hemet Tuesday evening.
Thirty-seven-year-old Shane Rayment was pulled over and arrested by Hemet police just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.READ MORE: Amber Alert: 8-Year-Old Girl Abducted By Mother In Leimert Park
His kidnapping victim, 31-year-old Jenny Downes, was also in the car, injured but alive. She was battered and bruised, police said.
A Perris man who was in the same vehicle was determined to have had no involvement in the shooting and kidnapping.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on Sunday afternoon Rayment allegedly got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend, Downes, at an apartment complex in the 11300 block of Hatteras Street in North Hollywood.
When Rayment tried to abduct Downes, 42-year-old Roberto Fletes-Conejo, a family friend of hers, attempted to intervene. Rayment shot him, the LAPD reports.READ MORE: Two Killed In Fiery Hit-And-Run Wreck Near Antelope Valley Mall In Palmdale
Rayment then forced Downes into a Dodge four-door pickup truck and sped away with four other suspects.
Fletes-Conejo was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Rayment eventually ditched the pickup truck. However, Hemet were alerted to another vehicle that Rayment was believed to be driving. It was that vehicle they spotted and pulled over.
Authorities said Rayment and Downes had been in a long-term relationship and had a child together. The child was not hurt. The apartment where the shooting happened belongs to a family friend of Downes, police said.MORE NEWS: Worker Accused Of Stealing Vaccine Cards From COVID Vaccine Supersite At Pomona Fairplex
Rayment was booked into a Banning jail on murder charges.